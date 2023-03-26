Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Block by 2,858.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 732,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.
Block Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $60.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
