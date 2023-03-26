Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $198.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $242.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average of $184.07.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

