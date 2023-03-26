Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 560 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSVM. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSVM stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

