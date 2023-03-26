Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eagle Materials by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $138.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.90. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $152.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,896.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

