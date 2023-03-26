Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after buying an additional 733,997 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $40,768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,402 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NYSE:EMN opened at $79.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $114.97.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

