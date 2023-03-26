Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading Up 0.1%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 23,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 31,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

