Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Trading Up 0.1%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 23,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 31,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)
