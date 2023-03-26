Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Price Performance

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $160.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.75. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

