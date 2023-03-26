EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $97.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading

