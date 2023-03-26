Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Lowered to $7.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Equillium Price Performance
NASDAQ:EQ opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Equillium has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium
Equillium Company Profile
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equillium (EQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.