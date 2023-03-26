Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) PT Lowered to $7.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Equillium Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Equillium has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

Equillium Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 73,873 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 265,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 89,060 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

