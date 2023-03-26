Essex Savings Bank Has $24.01 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 8.4% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

CVX stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

