Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $93.80.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. The company had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $254,183.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,364.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

