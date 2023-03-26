Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,421 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,146,000 after acquiring an additional 272,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $7,961,533. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

