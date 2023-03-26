European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EWCZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

EWCZ stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.63. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in European Wax Center by 78.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

