European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on EWCZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
European Wax Center Price Performance
EWCZ stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.63. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Trading of European Wax Center
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.