Evercore ISI Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $140.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $7,961,533. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Etsy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.