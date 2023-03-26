Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

