Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 482,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $53,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $103.53 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.82.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

