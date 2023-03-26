Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

