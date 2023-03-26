Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.29% from the company’s previous close.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

