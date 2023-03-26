Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) fell 26.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

