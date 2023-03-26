First Hawaiian Bank Sells 458 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Leidos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Leidos Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.