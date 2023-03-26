First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,781,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

