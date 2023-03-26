Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 197,320 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 147,608 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $280.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.92.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.