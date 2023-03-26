FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 110,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 48,632 shares.The stock last traded at $74.73 and had previously closed at $74.71.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 68.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,100,202 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 212.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 217,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after buying an additional 148,212 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 135.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 87,336 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 377.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 63,379 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

