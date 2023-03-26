Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FOX by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $41.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

