Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,721,478 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,803% from the previous session’s volume of 90,466 shares.The stock last traded at $21.83 and had previously closed at $21.80.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 253,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.