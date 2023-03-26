Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,870,951 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11,404% from the previous session’s volume of 16,264 shares.The stock last traded at $34.31 and had previously closed at $34.32.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $619.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,258,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.