Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading 5% Higher

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.76 and last traded at $62.70. 582,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 835,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Freshpet Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Freshpet's revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after buying an additional 1,322,810 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after buying an additional 1,936,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after buying an additional 1,271,638 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Further Reading

