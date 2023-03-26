Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,008,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $47,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,782,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 803.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after buying an additional 1,031,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,008,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FYBR opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

