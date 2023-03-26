F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,680 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.44 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

