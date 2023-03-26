Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,033,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,140,000 after purchasing an additional 821,756 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

