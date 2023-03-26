Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 9,333 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $1,888,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Flex Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

