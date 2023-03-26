Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,265 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $28,314,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,349,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,486 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 915,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

