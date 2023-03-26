Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 168,645 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.1 %

AEO stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

