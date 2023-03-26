Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $210,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Performance

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $234.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.31. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

