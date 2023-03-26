Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $229,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $38.53.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

