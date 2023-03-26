Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $51,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,856 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

