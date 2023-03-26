Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 104,422 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 398.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 91,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,581 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 233,558 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

