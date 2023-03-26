Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4,520.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Argus downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.