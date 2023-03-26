Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.