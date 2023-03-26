Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 74.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 55.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Stock Up 2.7 %
Exelon stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Exelon Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Exelon Profile
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
