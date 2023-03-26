Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 74.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 55.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 2.7 %

Exelon stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.