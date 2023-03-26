Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in State Street by 1,040.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 374,391 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1,943.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 371,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

Insider Transactions at State Street

State Street Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT opened at $71.65 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.