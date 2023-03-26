Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,928 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $69.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $127.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

