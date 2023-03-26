Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $202,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,329.40 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,446.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2,394.36.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,372 shares of company stock valued at $93,403,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

