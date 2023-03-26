Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $212,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $247.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.86 and a 200-day moving average of $230.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $11,921,873. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.