Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

