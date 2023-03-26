Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,485,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,041,000 after acquiring an additional 229,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after acquiring an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,611,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trimble Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRMB opened at $49.44 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.