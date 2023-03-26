GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Raised to $17.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. GDS has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $45.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

About GDS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GDS by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GDS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GDS by 33.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GDS by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Further Reading

