Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Trading Down 4.1%

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.67 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36.67 ($0.45). 343,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 317,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.25 ($0.47).

Geiger Counter Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The company has a market capitalization of £49.78 million, a PE ratio of 3,700.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.10.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geiger Counter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geiger Counter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.