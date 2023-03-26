Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $328.60.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Stephens upped their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.96.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.