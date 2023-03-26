General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

GIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

